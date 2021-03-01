Advertisement

Byron gives NASCAR another surprise winner at Homestead

Crew members make repairs after William Byron was involved in a crash during the NASCAR Daytona...
Crew members make repairs after William Byron was involved in a crash during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — William Byron gave NASCAR its third surprise winner in three weeks, this one not quite as stunning as the first two at Daytona International Speedway.

Byron controlled most of the final two stages at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday and won for the second time in 111 Cup starts.

His first one came at Daytona last August and landed him one of the final spots in the playoffs.

No one saw that one coming. And few had this one on the radar, either. Byron entered the weekend as a 28-1 shot to win the race.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

