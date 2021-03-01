Advertisement

Blood banks need donations, and you can help today in Augusta

Shepeard Community Blood Center is seeking donations.
By Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here’s a chance to give back to our local blood centers, which are always looking for donations.

The Shepeard Community Blood Center will have a blood drive in today in downtown Augusta.

It will be at Second City Distilling between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Donors will get a voucher for a free drink at Second City and a slice of cake from Boll Weevil.

Blood banks are hurting during the pandemic, which has led to a limited number of blood drives by businesses and schools that typically keep the supply flowing.

Several times in recent months, Shepeard has put out a call for donations, saying it’s supply was nearly depleted.

If you can’t make the blood drive downtown today, you can call Shepeard at 706-737-4551 to schedule an appointment.

