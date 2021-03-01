Bill for Augusta veterans cemetery advances to the Senate

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta is a lot closer to getting a veterans cemetery.

A bill that would allow it passed the House unanimously and is now on its way to the Senate.

The push for the state veterans cemetery in Augusta is gaining momentum after the Georgia House showed overwhelming support for the idea.

The local advocates say this project is something the area desperately needs.

“We are extremely close right now.”

For former Augusta mayor Bob Young, it’s been a 20-year in the making to bring a state veterans cemetery to Augusta.

“Looking at the veteran’s population for the greater Augusta area about 66,000 veterans, there’s a huge market here for it,” Young said.

The target site right now is East Central Regional Hospital at Gracewood.

“There are over 400 acres available at Gracewood right now,” Young said. “And it’s the perfect location for a veterans cemetery.”

On Friday, the Georgia House showed unanimous support of the idea. The next step is getting the funding.

“We need a million dollars upfront for pre-planning and filing the pre-application with the Veterans Administration and then it will take about $8-10 million to actually build the cemetery. All of this money is regenerated by the Veterans Administration through their grant program,” Young explained.

For the state, they’ll pay nothing in startup costs. Their role would be more in management and operation.

And the one in Augusta could serve a bigger purpose.

“The State Board of Veteran Services told us if they open a state veterans cemetery in Augusta, they will actually bury more veterans here annually than they do in Milledgeville and Glennville combined,” Young said.

And the other two cemeteries are too far away, forcing families to drive more than an hour to see loved ones.

As a Vietnam veteran himself, Young wants to see this project through.

“It’s just a meaningful project that will pay great benefits for this community. It’s also economic development.”

Young says if everything goes to plan, we could see the cemetery in Augusta in the next four to six years.

