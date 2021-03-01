AU Health reaches to bridge vaccine gap with Hispanic community

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The demand for vaccines is slowing down a little, but as we’ve told you, some people are more apprehensive about the vaccine than others.

This includes our Hispanic population.

At AU Health, around one percent of those vaccinated are Hispanic. They’re partnering with a local church to reach this community in a new way.

Angel Maestre knows the needs of the Hispanic community here in Augusta, and he’s devoted his life to serving the people.

“We are not equal. We are very different because we are coming from different backgrounds and different countries.”

He’s the pastor at Oasis Multicultural Church or Centro Cristiano Oasis de Bendicion.

“The first point of our community is family,” Angel said. “First of all, you have to engage us in a relationship. And then receive what you are offering me.”

And that’s the problem with vaccination. There’s no relationship and no trust. And it’s something teams at AU Health are trying to fix.

“We recognize that this is a gap. We recognize this is an at-risk population.”

Dr. Phillip Coule and his team at AU Health met with Pastor Angel last week to find solutions, to bring better education on the vaccine, and more access.

“Knowing who to trust becomes part of the issue.”

But they trying to do it through a trusted face and in their language.

“If you are going to talk to me in my language, of course, I’m going to be able to listen more and pay more attention,” Angel said.

So, several of AU’s Spanish-speaking doctors will go on Pastor Angel’s radio station to explain the science and answer questions.

And AU will offer printed education materials in Spanish at their vaccination sites.

Pastor Angel is thankful someone took notice.

“Hey, it’s better late than never.”

That radio outreach will start tomorrow morning at 8:30 a.m. on 97.3 FM.

Dr. Jose Vazquez from au health will be answering questions for the Hispanic community about the vaccine.

And AU Health says they are considering outreach vaccine clinics at the church in the coming months. They say they want the vaccine effort to be equal access.

