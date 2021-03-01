Advertisement

Aiken Fest extended for another week

Carnival
Carnival(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – Reithoffer Shows is extending Aiken Fest for an extra week at the Western Carolina State Fairgrounds, 561 May Royal Drive in Aiken.

Now lasting through Sunday, Aiken Fest includes more than 20 of its most popular rides, including The Beast, Starship 3000, Himalaya and others.

There also are about 10 rides for children.

In addition, there will be plenty of food vendors and prizes to win at the games.

Safety precautions

To keep guests healthy and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Reithoffer Shows is:

  • Checking guests’ temperatures upon entrance.
  • Recommending masks (masks are recommended but not required).
  • Encouraging social distancing.
  • Providing hand-sanitizing stations throughout the fairgrounds.
  • Sanitizing rides on a regular schedule.
  • Using touchless technology for credit card purchases.
  • Modifying seating on rides to maintain social distancing.

Ticket information

  • Gate entrance with no rides: $5 (free for age 5 and younger)
  • Gate entrance + unlimited rides: $20 ($25 on Saturday/Sunday) for all ages
  • There will be ticket stands inside for individual ride purchases.
  • Gates open at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Closing is crowd dependent.

For more information on Aiken Fest, go to AikenFestival.com.

