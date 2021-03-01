Advertisement

4 suspects captured after shootout, car crash with Georgia officers

By Staff and wire reports
Mar. 1, 2021
CANTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Cherokee County highway is back open and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting after a three-hour standoff with two suspects Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say 30-year-old Jeffrey Danner and 27-year-old William Kirkland led police on a short chase before running into the woods.

Police had to call in a helicopter to help find them.

The suspects fired several shots, authorities said.

Police fired back, hitting one suspect. Both men are now in custody in connection with alleged home invasions in Alabama.

Meanwhile in Seminole County ...

It wasn’t the only clash that authorities had with suspects over the weekend in Georgia.

In Seminole County, authorities say both suspects in a car chase with officers that left a sheriff’s deputy in south Georgia critically wounded have been captured.

News outlets report Brad Phillips and Troy Phillips are in custody.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a Seminole County deputy was trying to stop two suspects in a pickup with a Florida tag for reckless driving on Saturday.

A chase ensued and one of the suspects shot at a Decatur County deputy’s vehicle, striking the lawman.

The chase ended with a crash. Brad Phillips was taken into custody at the scene.

The GBI said Sunday afternoon that Troy Phillips has been captured.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

