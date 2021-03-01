4 displaced by weekend house fires in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta home is destroyed after a fire Sunday night and three people were displaced by a fire Saturday.

The Augusta Fire Department said a home in the 2000 block of Gardner Street caught fire around 8:15 p.m. Sunday.

They say the homeowner was at the store when it happened and no one was hurt.

Officials tell us they believe the fire started from the dryer, then spread to the rest of the home. The Red Cross was called to help the person who lived there.

This was the scene as crews battled a house fire on Gardner Street on the night of Feb. 28, 2021. (WRDW)

It wasn’t the only local home damaged in a fire over the weekend.

Just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, crews were called to to 3073 Deans Bridge Road at Number One Mobile Home Park.

Firefighters said two adults and an infant were able to make it out before the flames consumed the home. They say all three were transported to the hospital as a precaution.

Richmond County dispatchers say the three were being treated for possible smoke inhalation.

Fire officials say the damage to the home was severe enough that the three occupants have been displaced. Red Cross has been contacted to help.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Augusta Fire crews worked to control a structure fire at Number One Mobile Home Park off Deans Bridge Road on Saturday. (WRDW/WAGT)

