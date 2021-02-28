Advertisement

Stati, Caldwell lift No. 17 Georgia past Gators 95-80

(WCTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jenna Staiti scored 30 points, Maya Caldwell added 27, both career highs, and No. 17 Georgia pulled away from Florida for a 95-80 win.

Combined with No. 19 Kentucky’s loss to Ole Miss, Georgia secured a top-four seed and a double-bye in next week’s Southeastern Conference tournament.

There were seven ties and 12 lead changes, the last coming when Que Morrison made two free throws and Caldwell followed with a layup to give the Lady Bulldogs a 51-48 lead midway through the third quarter. Floor Toonders, Jordyn Merritt and Kiara Smith all scored 16 for the Gators.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Senate passes bill to stop time changes
Some Columbia County parents are out of hundreds, even thousands of dollars. It all comes after...
Canceled school trip leaves Columbia County parents out hundreds, some thousands, of dollars
Archaeologists reveal what was inside a time capsule from the base of the John Calhoun statue...
Here’s what was found in South Carolina 1858 time capsule
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Pedestrian struck at Tobacco, Windsor Spring roads in Augusta
Augusta Fire crews worked to control a structure fire at Number One Mobile Home Park off Deans...
3 taken to hospital after fire at Augusta mobile home park

Latest News

No. 3 A&M beats No. 5 South Carolina 65-57 for SEC title
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire breaks away from Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick...
Clemson all-ACC cornerback Kendrick no longer with Tigers
Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) drives against Memphis Grizzlies center Gorgui Dieng...
Hawks’ Bogdanovic progresses in recovery from fractured knee
Snider wins at Homestead after Gragson slams into lapped car