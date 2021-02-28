Stati, Caldwell lift No. 17 Georgia past Gators 95-80

GAINSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jenna Staiti scored 30 points, Maya Caldwell added 27, both career highs, and No. 17 Georgia pulled away from Florida for a 95-80 win.

Combined with No. 19 Kentucky’s loss to Ole Miss, Georgia secured a top-four seed and a double-bye in next week’s Southeastern Conference tournament.

There were seven ties and 12 lead changes, the last coming when Que Morrison made two free throws and Caldwell followed with a layup to give the Lady Bulldogs a 51-48 lead midway through the third quarter. Floor Toonders, Jordyn Merritt and Kiara Smith all scored 16 for the Gators.

