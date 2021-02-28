Advertisement

South Carolina beats Georgia to end six-game losing streak

(KBTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Jermaine Cousinard scored a season-high 23 points and South Carolina snapped a six-game losing streak with a 91-70 victory over Georgia. The Gamecocks swept the season series from Georgia, who they also beat 83-59 in January.

The Gamecocks have beaten the Bulldogs 10 straight times. Keyshawn Bryant added 17 points and Trae Hannibal 15 points for South Carolina.

Sahvir Wheeler, who posted the first triple-double in program history in a Tuesday victory over LSU, scored just seven points on 2-of-13 shooting with seven turnovers. He did have five assists giving him a program-record 170 this season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Senate passes bill to stop time changes
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Pedestrian struck at Tobacco, Windsor Spring roads in Augusta
Archaeologists reveal what was inside a time capsule from the base of the John Calhoun statue...
Here’s what was found in South Carolina 1858 time capsule
Augusta Fire crews worked to control a structure fire at Number One Mobile Home Park off Deans...
Fire crews respond to structure fire at Augusta mobile home park, one treated for smoke inhalation
Gainesville and Hall County authorities are on the scene of a plane crash near Memorial Park...
3 reported deaths in single-engine plane crash in Gainesville

Latest News

Snider wins at Homestead after Gragson slams into lapped car
Collin Morikawa plays his stroke from the No. 12 tee during Round 4 of the Masters at Augusta...
Morikawa’s late stumble gives Workday contenders a chance
Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols gestures as he crosses home plate after hitting a two-run...
Pujols says he’ll decide future after season with Angels
Georgia Tech tops Syracuse 84-77 for fourth straight victory