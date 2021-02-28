South Carolina beats Georgia to end six-game losing streak
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Jermaine Cousinard scored a season-high 23 points and South Carolina snapped a six-game losing streak with a 91-70 victory over Georgia. The Gamecocks swept the season series from Georgia, who they also beat 83-59 in January.
The Gamecocks have beaten the Bulldogs 10 straight times. Keyshawn Bryant added 17 points and Trae Hannibal 15 points for South Carolina.
Sahvir Wheeler, who posted the first triple-double in program history in a Tuesday victory over LSU, scored just seven points on 2-of-13 shooting with seven turnovers. He did have five assists giving him a program-record 170 this season.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.