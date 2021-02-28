Advertisement

Snider wins at Homestead after Gragson slams into lapped car

(WYMT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 12:28 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Myatt Snider won the Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday after after Noah Gragson slammed into a lapped car with two laps remaining.

The 26-year-old Snider celebrated his first victory in 36 starts with a reverse lap around the 1 1/2-mile track. Tyler Reddick was second, followed by Brandon Jones, Daniel Hemric, Jeb Burton and pole-sitter Austin Cindric.

Gragson was as much the story as Snider. He was cruising toward his first win since last June when he crashed into another car that blew a tire and turned in front of him.

