Seeing smoke? Controlled burn at Fort Gordon causes heavy smoke across Columbia, Richmond counties

This is the McKenna Gate of Fort Gordon.(WRDW)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Dispatch and Columbia County Fire officials tell News 12 the heavy smoke people are spotting around Richmond and Columbia counties is from a controlled burn at Fort Gordon Saturday.

Columbia Country Fire officials say weather conditions have kept the smoke low in the air, causing a thick layer to hang over a large area.

Use caution when driving.

