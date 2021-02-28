Seeing smoke? Controlled burn at Fort Gordon causes heavy smoke across Columbia, Richmond counties
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Dispatch and Columbia County Fire officials tell News 12 the heavy smoke people are spotting around Richmond and Columbia counties is from a controlled burn at Fort Gordon Saturday.
Columbia Country Fire officials say weather conditions have kept the smoke low in the air, causing a thick layer to hang over a large area.
Use caution when driving.
