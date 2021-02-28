Advertisement

Pujols says he’ll decide future after season with Angels

Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols gestures as he crosses home plate after hitting a two-run...
Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols gestures as he crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home run of Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Carlos Estevez in the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 12:25 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Albert Pujols hasn’t decided whether his 21st major league season will be his last. Pujols laughs about the uproar caused a few days ago when his wife put up an Instagram post that was widely interpreted as a retirement announcement.

Pujols said that’s not the case as he completed his first week of spring workouts with the Los Angeles Angels. The 41-year-old Pujols is heading into the final season of his 10-year, $240 million contract with the Halos.

The fifth-leading home run hitter in major league history says he’s fine sharing playing time this season with Jared Walsh and Shohei Ohtani.

