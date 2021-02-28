Advertisement

Playoff basketball results, upcoming games

By Mike Jakucionis
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - SCHSL state championship games are around the corner. The GHSA has entered the elite 8. Both the SCISA and GISA are crowning champions. Here are the results from area teams and their upcoming matchups.

BOYS:

Evans defeated Tucker 63 - 50, Knights host Centennial in the Elite 8.

Thomson defeated Peach County 80-77, Bulldogs travel to Hart County in the Elite 8.

Cross Creek defeated Americus Sumter 60-52, Razorbacks travel to LaFayette in the Elite 8.

Washington County defeated Westside 61-51, Golden Hawks host Columbia in the Elite 8.

Swainsboro defeated Laney 74-68, Tigers Host Lovett in the Elite 8.

Butler defeated Toombs County 76-25, Bulldogs Travel to Pace Academy in the Elite 8.

Social Circle defeated Hancock Central 68-58.

Drew Charter defeated Lincoln County 76-67.

Towns County defeated Warren County 77-67.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson defeated Marlboro County 44-43, Bruins face Seneca in the SCHSL 3A Championship.

GIRLS

Grovetown defeated Lee County 60-52, Warriors travel to River Ridge in the Elite 8.

New Manchester defeated Greenbrier 55-49.

Cross Creek defeated Americus-Sumter 54-41, Razorbacks travel to Sonoraville in the Elite 8.

Early County defeated Swainsboro 67-47.

Butler defeated Woodville-Tompkins 62-47, Bulldogs travel to Columbia in the Elite 8.

Josey defeated East Laurens 47-39, Eagles travel to Elbert County in the Elite 8.

Washington County defeated Laney 56-50, Golden Hawks travel to Callaway in the Elite 8.

Emmanuel County defeated Pelham 60-45, Bulldogs travel to Greenville in the Elite 8.

Silver Bluff defeated Philip Simmons 51-40, Saluda defeated Blacksburg 62-56. The winners face each other for the 2A Championship.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson plays Bishop England Monday at Cane Bay HS. The winner will play the winner of Keenan/Southside for the SCHSL 3A Championship.

