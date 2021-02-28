Advertisement

Officials identify 3 killed in Georgia plane crash

By Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities in Hall County have identified the three people killed in a plane crash Friday.

The Hall County Fire Department and Gainesville fire personnel reported that an aircraft crashed near Memorial Park Drive just after 6 p.m. Friday.

A Cessna 182 single-engine plane was found to have crashed into a ravine just north of Memorial Drive. Officials say the plane took off from Gainesville en route to Daytona Beach, Fla.

Fire crews said they found three people dead at the scene and the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that this matches flight records.

The sheriff’s agency said the victims were identified as Dan Delnoce, 44, and Courtney Flanders, 45, both of Gainesville, and Matthew Delnoce, 49, of Ohio. The bodies were taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for autopsies.

Officials say four adults and one child in the surrounding area were also displaced due to fuel falling onto their home. They did not suffer any other injuries.

The FAA said it and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.

