No. 3 A&M beats No. 5 South Carolina 65-57 for SEC title
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Aaliyah Wilson had 17 points and N’dea Jones added 16 to lead No. 3 Texas A&M to a 65-57 win over fifth-ranked South Carolina to give the Aggies their first regular-season Southeastern Conference title.
It’s the 10th straight victory for the Aggies and their ninth win over a ranked opponent this season, which leads the nation.
