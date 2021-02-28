Advertisement

No. 3 A&M beats No. 5 South Carolina 65-57 for SEC title

(KBTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Aaliyah Wilson had 17 points and N’dea Jones added 16 to lead No. 3 Texas A&M to a 65-57 win over fifth-ranked South Carolina to give the Aggies their first regular-season Southeastern Conference title.

It’s the 10th straight victory for the Aggies and their ninth win over a ranked opponent this season, which leads the nation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Senate passes bill to stop time changes
Some Columbia County parents are out of hundreds, even thousands of dollars. It all comes after...
Canceled school trip leaves Columbia County parents out hundreds, some thousands, of dollars
Archaeologists reveal what was inside a time capsule from the base of the John Calhoun statue...
Here’s what was found in South Carolina 1858 time capsule
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Pedestrian struck at Tobacco, Windsor Spring roads in Augusta
Augusta Fire crews worked to control a structure fire at Number One Mobile Home Park off Deans...
3 taken to hospital after fire at Augusta mobile home park

Latest News

Stati, Caldwell lift No. 17 Georgia past Gators 95-80
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire breaks away from Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick...
Clemson all-ACC cornerback Kendrick no longer with Tigers
Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) drives against Memphis Grizzlies center Gorgui Dieng...
Hawks’ Bogdanovic progresses in recovery from fractured knee
Snider wins at Homestead after Gragson slams into lapped car