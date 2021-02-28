Morikawa’s late stumble gives Workday contenders a chance

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Collin Morikawa has a two-shot lead at the Workday Championship. He realizes it could have been a lot more.

The PGA champion ran off seven birdies in an eight-hole stretch through the 12th hole and was on the verge of running away from the field.

He led by five shots at that point. Brooks Koepka was seven shots back. And then Morikawa three-putted from 25 feet on the par5 13th.

He made another bogey on the par-5 17th by twice finding a bunker. He had to settle for 67 and a two-shot lead over Koepka and Billy Horschel.

