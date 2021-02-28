Advertisement

Morikawa’s late stumble gives Workday contenders a chance

Collin Morikawa plays his stroke from the No. 12 tee during Round 4 of the Masters at Augusta...
Collin Morikawa plays his stroke from the No. 12 tee during Round 4 of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, November 15, 2020.(Hunter Martin | Hunter Martin/Augusta National)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Collin Morikawa has a two-shot lead at the Workday Championship. He realizes it could have been a lot more.

The PGA champion ran off seven birdies in an eight-hole stretch through the 12th hole and was on the verge of running away from the field.

He led by five shots at that point. Brooks Koepka was seven shots back. And then Morikawa three-putted from 25 feet on the par5 13th.

He made another bogey on the par-5 17th by twice finding a bunker. He had to settle for 67 and a two-shot lead over Koepka and Billy Horschel.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Senate passes bill to stop time changes
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Pedestrian struck at Tobacco, Windsor Spring roads in Augusta
Archaeologists reveal what was inside a time capsule from the base of the John Calhoun statue...
Here’s what was found in South Carolina 1858 time capsule
Augusta Fire crews worked to control a structure fire at Number One Mobile Home Park off Deans...
Fire crews respond to structure fire at Augusta mobile home park, one treated for smoke inhalation
Gainesville and Hall County authorities are on the scene of a plane crash near Memorial Park...
3 reported deaths in single-engine plane crash in Gainesville

Latest News

Snider wins at Homestead after Gragson slams into lapped car
South Carolina beats Georgia to end six-game losing streak
Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols gestures as he crosses home plate after hitting a two-run...
Pujols says he’ll decide future after season with Angels
Georgia Tech tops Syracuse 84-77 for fourth straight victory