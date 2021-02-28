Lady A scholarship looks to help HBCU students in and from Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The LadyAid Scholarship fund, established in 2020 by GRAMMY award-winning music group Lady A, is looking to help students who attend HBCUs.

In order to give back to the members’ home states, the group is looking to award Georgia and Tennessee students who attend HBCUs around the country , and/or students attending HBCUs in Georgia and Tennessee.

In order to be eligible the scholarship, students must have a family household income of $60,000 or less. They say the scholarship is renewable, but students must apply each year.

To apply or donate to the LadyAid Scholarship Fund, click here.

LadyAid also recently partnered with Augusta University’s Department of History, Anthropology, and Philosophy to create a Storytellers Scholarship, which benefits history majors who demonstrate financial need and identify with historically underrepresented groups.

Two of the three bandmembers, Dave Haywood and Charles Kelly, are from Augusta. Haywood’s father is a professor at Augusta University’s Dental College of Georgia.

