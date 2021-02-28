Hawks’ Bogdanovic progresses in recovery from fractured knee

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic has progressed to one-on-one play with contact as he recovers from a fractured right knee. The 28-year-old from Serbia has been out since a Jan. 9 game against the Charlotte Hornets.

The next step in his rehab will be to take part in team practices. The Hawks signed Bogdanovic to a four-year, $72 million contract during a free-agency spending spree. The team was looking to upgrade a roster that has undergone a complete overhaul since the team last made the playoffs in 2017.

Bogdanovic was averaging 9.9 points in nine games with two starts before his injury.

