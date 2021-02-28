Advertisement

Hawks’ Bogdanovic progresses in recovery from fractured knee

Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) drives against Memphis Grizzlies center Gorgui Dieng...
Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) drives against Memphis Grizzlies center Gorgui Dieng (14) in the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic has progressed to one-on-one play with contact as he recovers from a fractured right knee. The 28-year-old from Serbia has been out since a Jan. 9 game against the Charlotte Hornets.

The next step in his rehab will be to take part in team practices. The Hawks signed Bogdanovic to a four-year, $72 million contract during a free-agency spending spree. The team was looking to upgrade a roster that has undergone a complete overhaul since the team last made the playoffs in 2017.

Bogdanovic was averaging 9.9 points in nine games with two starts before his injury.

