Kemp praises Ga. vaccination efforts, with more than 2 million doses given

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard reports 2,048,591 people in the Peach State have received their vaccinations as of Sunday. In a statement, Governor Brian Kemp’s office says that means 82.57% of the state’s shipped allocation is accounted for.

DPH says 1,273,326 people have gotten their first dose, and 775,265 have gotten their second.

On Feb. 3, Governor Kemp’s office reported the state had administered one million doses in twenty five days.

“With one million doses administered in just twenty-five days, we continue to make significant progress in vaccinating more vulnerable Georgians,” said Gov. Kemp. “Over 830,000 seniors have received at least one shot, accounting for nearly sixty percent of Georgia’s over 65 population. With the recent approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and increased dose allocation from both Pfizer and Moderna, the state expects more vaccines will be available in the coming weeks.”

Here is the DPH breakdown of vaccines distributed in the CSRA as of Feb. 28:

Richmond County : 76,185 vaccines administered

Columbia County: 10,616 vaccines administered

Burke County: 3,644 vaccines administered

Emanuel County: 4,509 vaccines administered

Glascock County: 1,644 vaccines administered

Hancock County: 1,822 vaccines administered

Jefferson County: 3,092 vaccines administered

Jenkins County: 1,511 vaccines administered

Lincoln County: 1,704 vaccines administered

McDuffie County: 4,167 vaccines administered

Screven County: 2,459 vaccines administered

Taliaferro County: 391 vaccines administered

Warren County: 1,331 vaccines administered

Washington County: 3,907 vaccines administered

Wilkes County: 1,410 vaccines administered

