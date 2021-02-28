Advertisement

Kemp praises Ga. vaccination efforts, with more than 2 million doses given

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp removals end his face covering as he prepares to speak to reporters...
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp removals end his face covering as he prepares to speak to reporters after touring a mass vaccination site at the Macon State Farmers Market on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Atlanta. Kemp says starting Monday they plan to vaccinate 1,100 a day at the site.(John Bazemore | (AP Photo/John Bazemore))
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard reports 2,048,591 people in the Peach State have received their vaccinations as of Sunday. In a statement, Governor Brian Kemp’s office says that means 82.57% of the state’s shipped allocation is accounted for.

DPH says 1,273,326 people have gotten their first dose, and 775,265 have gotten their second.

MORE | 1-dose shot cleared, giving U.S. third COVID-19 vaccine

On Feb. 3, Governor Kemp’s office reported the state had administered one million doses in twenty five days.

“With one million doses administered in just twenty-five days, we continue to make significant progress in vaccinating more vulnerable Georgians,” said Gov. Kemp. “Over 830,000 seniors have received at least one shot, accounting for nearly sixty percent of Georgia’s over 65 population. With the recent approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and increased dose allocation from both Pfizer and Moderna, the state expects more vaccines will be available in the coming weeks.”

Here is the DPH breakdown of vaccines distributed in the CSRA as of Feb. 28:

  • Richmond County: 76,185 vaccines administered
  • Columbia County: 10,616 vaccines administered
  • Burke County: 3,644 vaccines administered
  • Emanuel County: 4,509 vaccines administered
  • Glascock County: 1,644 vaccines administered
  • Hancock County: 1,822 vaccines administered
  • Jefferson County: 3,092 vaccines administered
  • Jenkins County: 1,511 vaccines administered
  • Lincoln County: 1,704 vaccines administered
  • McDuffie County: 4,167 vaccines administered
  • Screven County: 2,459 vaccines administered
  • Taliaferro County: 391 vaccines administered
  • Warren County: 1,331 vaccines administered
  • Washington County: 3,907 vaccines administered
  • Wilkes County: 1,410 vaccines administered

