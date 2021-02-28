Four people shot in McCormick, SC

MCCORMICK, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation is underway into a shooting that injured four people in McCormick.

Four people were taken to the hospital after being shot at the Cherry Valley apartments this morning, according to McCormick County Emergency Services’ Chris Doolittle.

We are working to find out information about a suspect and a possible motive.

