Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Yesterday we were able to tie the record of 84° that was set back in 2011 at Augusta-Bush Field Airport. Cloud cover overnight prevented low temperatures from dropping below 50°. Temperatures this morning were milder than yesterday morning in the 50s and 60s across the region.

The daily record at Bush Field airport (84°) was tied yesterday afternoon. Today we have another chance to tie/break the daily record. (WRDW)

There is a chance for a stray shower this afternoon but most of us will remain dry and warm with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s across the CSRA. You’ll notice a little more cloud cover this afternoon in comparison to yesterday with breezier conditions as well. Winds will be out of the southwest between 10-15 mph. Keep any outdoor plans you have today and enjoy the warm temperatures.

Higher rain chances are expected Monday with our next incoming front. Highs on Monday will be near 70. Rain totals are expected to be between 0.10-0.25″ Monday. Winds will be a little breezy out of the west-northwest between 8-15 mph.

Showers will be possible Tuesday into Wednesday next week with some long range guidance hinting at the possibility of more than an inch. Temperatures do look cooler by the middle of next week with highs in the low 60s Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

