Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This afternoon we saw mostly sunny skies with very warm temperatures. We were able to tie the record of 84° that was set back in 2011. Tonight we’ll see increasing clouds but great conditions for grilling or sitting around the bonfire.

The daily record was tied at Bush Field this afternoon with a temp of 84°. (wrdw)

The clouds will keep us warmer warm in the upper 50s to low 60s by morning with the chance for some patchy fog as well. Tomorrow you’ll notice a little more cloud cover than today with breezier conditions. Winds will be out of the southwest between 10-15 mph. There is a chance for a stray shower but most of us will remain dry and warm, afternoon temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s across the CSRA. Keep your outdoor plans and enjoy the warm temperatures.

Lows Tonight (wrdw)

Higher rain chances are expected Monday with our next incoming front. Highs on Monday will be in the low 70s. Rain totals are expected to be between 0.10-0.25″ Monday. Winds will be a little breezy out of the west-northwest between 8-15 mph.

Showers will be possible Tuesday into Wednesday next week with some long range guidance hinting at the possibility of more than an inch. Temperatures do look cooler by the middle of next week with highs in the low 60s Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

