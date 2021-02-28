Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This afternoon we were able to see partly sunny skies warming us up into the mid to upper 80s. We were even able to break the record at Bush Field with a recorded high of 88° breaking the record of 86° set back in 1962. In addition to the warm temperatures, it was also breezy with winds sustained between 15-20 mph in some locations with gusts around 25 mph.

Tonight we’ll see the winds calming down between 5-10 mph before a cold front moves in by morning causing breezier conditions again. Sustained winds are expected between 15-20 with gusts up to 35 mph possible. Temperatures tonight will stay mild in the upper 50s to low 60s, similar to last night. The front looks to move into the region by late morning or early afternoon keeping afternoon temps in the mid 70s. If the front takes longer to get here temperatures could be a little warmer in the upper 70s. Rain totals from the front don’t look to add up to much with the highest amounts closer to 0.25″. After the initial front moves through a few scattered showers can also be expected in the afternoon.

Most of Tuesday looks dry with southern counties in the CSRA having the greatest chance for rain. An area of low pressure will be developing in the Gulf of Mexico and moving in our direction early on Tuesday with rain arrived Tuesday night into the day on Wednesday. Rain totals from this system will be higher and more widespread, 1.5 - 2 inches of rain are possible but there is still some disagreement between some of the models. Severe weather isn’t expected but depending on how fast some locations receive rain some minor flooding could be possible in the usual trouble spots. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk (5-10%) for Flash Flooding from I-20 south.

The system moves out Wednesday night into Thursday with sunny skies expected and temps in the mid 60s. The rest of the workweek and into next weekend looks dry for now with cooler temps in the upper 50s to low 60s. If you’re a fan of the warm weather make sure to get outside today! Keep it here for updates

