Clemson all-ACC cornerback Kendrick no longer with Tigers

LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire breaks away from Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick...
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire breaks away from Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick during the second half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson starting cornerback Derion Kendrick is no longer part of the Tigers’ program. A team spokesman confirmed Kendrick’s status on Sunday.

Kendrick is a 6-foot senior from Rock Hill, South Carolina, who missed games last season due to discipline issues. He has been projected as a high-round NFL draft pick but said in January he would return to Clemson for another season.

Kendrick was a starter the past two seasons and was expected to start again this fall. He was named a first-team all-ACC cornerback last season.

