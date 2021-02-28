Clemson all-ACC cornerback Kendrick no longer with Tigers

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson starting cornerback Derion Kendrick is no longer part of the Tigers’ program. A team spokesman confirmed Kendrick’s status on Sunday.

Kendrick is a 6-foot senior from Rock Hill, South Carolina, who missed games last season due to discipline issues. He has been projected as a high-round NFL draft pick but said in January he would return to Clemson for another season.

Kendrick was a starter the past two seasons and was expected to start again this fall. He was named a first-team all-ACC cornerback last season.

