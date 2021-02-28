Barnwell County, MUSC hosting COVID vaccination clinic

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Barnwell County and the Medical University of South Carolina have partnered up to host a vaccine clinic for citizens of Blackville, Barnwell, Williston, Kline, Hilda, Elko, and Snelling.

Eligible participants must be in phase 1A of the vaccine rollout. MUSC says they will administer the vaccine to people who are above the age of 65, parents who are home caregivers of chronically ill or special needs children and healthcare workers.

The event will be held on March 4 at the Clemson Extension site on Highway 78.

To register, follow this link: http://musc.co/covidoutreach.

A Facebook post made by Barnwell County officials says, “As required by the South Carolina DHEC, all patients will need to present credentials to verify they qualify to receive vaccination under Phase 1a. Patients who are not able to present credentials (e.g., employer badge, medical license, picture of license) will not be vaccinated and asked to return with proof at their earliest convenience.”

