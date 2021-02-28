Advertisement

Barnwell County, MUSC hosting COVID vaccination clinic

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines...
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are displayed on a tray at a clinic set up by the New Hampshire National Guard in the parking lot of Exeter, N.H., High School.(Charles Krupa | AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Barnwell County and the Medical University of South Carolina have partnered up to host a vaccine clinic for citizens of Blackville, Barnwell, Williston, Kline, Hilda, Elko, and Snelling.

Eligible participants must be in phase 1A of the vaccine rollout. MUSC says they will administer the vaccine to people who are above the age of 65, parents who are home caregivers of chronically ill or special needs children and healthcare workers.

The event will be held on March 4 at the Clemson Extension site on Highway 78.

To register, follow this link: http://musc.co/covidoutreach.

A Facebook post made by Barnwell County officials says, “As required by the South Carolina DHEC, all patients will need to present credentials to verify they qualify to receive vaccination under Phase 1a. Patients who are not able to present credentials (e.g., employer badge, medical license, picture of license) will not be vaccinated and asked to return with proof at their earliest convenience.”

