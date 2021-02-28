Aiken County Coroner identifies victim in fatal Beech Island crash

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County coroner says one person is dead after a crash in Beech Island Sunday afternoon.

He says 47-year-old Daniel Fenn from Warrenville was riding a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle east on Williston Road when a 2010 Buick 4-door pulled out of Woodcrest Place and into the path of the motorcycle, causing it to crash into the front driver-area of the vehicle.

The crash occurred around 1:05 p.m. Sunday. Fenn was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force trauma.

The Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating the crash. They say toxicology analysis are pending.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.