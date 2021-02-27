Silver Bluff girls hoping to make history

AIKEN, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Silver Bluff girls basketball team is trying to accomplish something that hasn’t been done in school history. 10 years ago, the Bulldogs made it to the lower state championship, but couldn’t pull off the win. Now, the girls are looking to punch their ticket to the state finals for the first time in program history. There’s been an outpouring of support from the Bluff community which hasn’t gone unnoticed by the players.

”I think it’ll mean a lot to the community because we haven’t been to a lower state in 10 years. So that’s a plus for us. Stay tuned Saturday. Lower state!” said senior Kalyn Glover.

It’s been a rise for second year head coach Chasen Redd as well. He got the girls to the elite 8 a season ago, but couldn’t get to the lower state title. Redd himself has earned a number of accolades this season, including region coach of the year. He gave all the credit to his players and can’t help but be excited for what’s to come Saturday.

”Never been past the lower state, never been to the state championship -- Silver Bluff girls. So we’re looking to make history this year. No, we’re definitely looking to make history. You can’t beat it. I’m excited,” said Redd.

The Bluff faces Phillip Simmons at 2:00pm at Lake Marion High School. They’ll play the winner of Blacksburg and Saluda.

