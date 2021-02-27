Advertisement

Silver Bluff girls hoping to make history

Silver Bluff girls basketball head coach Chasen Redd breaks down the huddle during a practice...
Silver Bluff girls basketball head coach Chasen Redd breaks down the huddle during a practice in February.(Mike Jakucionis)
By Mike Jakucionis
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Silver Bluff girls basketball team is trying to accomplish something that hasn’t been done in school history. 10 years ago, the Bulldogs made it to the lower state championship, but couldn’t pull off the win. Now, the girls are looking to punch their ticket to the state finals for the first time in program history. There’s been an outpouring of support from the Bluff community which hasn’t gone unnoticed by the players.

”I think it’ll mean a lot to the community because we haven’t been to a lower state in 10 years. So that’s a plus for us. Stay tuned Saturday. Lower state!” said senior Kalyn Glover.

It’s been a rise for second year head coach Chasen Redd as well. He got the girls to the elite 8 a season ago, but couldn’t get to the lower state title. Redd himself has earned a number of accolades this season, including region coach of the year. He gave all the credit to his players and can’t help but be excited for what’s to come Saturday.

”Never been past the lower state, never been to the state championship -- Silver Bluff girls. So we’re looking to make history this year. No, we’re definitely looking to make history. You can’t beat it. I’m excited,” said Redd.

The Bluff faces Phillip Simmons at 2:00pm at Lake Marion High School. They’ll play the winner of Blacksburg and Saluda.

THE BLUFF TAKES ON PHILLIP SIMMONS ... AND WILL PLAY THE WINNER OF BLACKSBURG AND SALUDA.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grayson Beveridge
Augusta National trespassing suspect blames incident on boredom
Tyone Lambert
Suspect arrested in late-night Augusta slaying; victim identified
A man was found dead on the side of Katie Lane in Trenton, South Carolina.
Officials identify body of man found in Trenton
Aiken father fights to get daughter back
Aiken dad rejoins daughter after losing her in unknown adoption
This was the scene Feb. 25, 2021, after a train derailment the night before in the area of...
Crews work to clean up after train derailment in Augusta

Latest News

Breyanna Collins signs with SC State for softball.
Lakeside’s Bre Collins signs with SC State
NCAA lifts Ga Tech hoop scholarship, recruiting sanctions
8th grader stars on varsity team
Westminster player scores big with varsity team debut at age 13
3-time NL East champ Braves extend manager Snitker thru 2023