Man from Waynesboro allegedly stole multiple golf carts
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURKE CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is wanted for allegedly stealing multiple golf carts from a business on Mills Road.
Deputies are looking for 42-year-old Luke Bunyon in reference to multiple golf cart thefts that occurred at Mr. Golf Car at 310 Mills Road.
The thefts happened on Feb. 26 at around 1:40 a.m. Deputies say Bunyon frequents the Waynesboro area.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call the Criminal Investigation Division at (706) 554-6633 or Sheriff’s Office (706) 554-2133.
