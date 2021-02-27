Advertisement

Man from Waynesboro allegedly stole multiple golf carts

Luke Bunyon, 42.
Luke Bunyon, 42.(Source: The Burke County Sheriff's Office)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKE CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is wanted for allegedly stealing multiple golf carts from a business on Mills Road.

Deputies are looking for 42-year-old Luke Bunyon in reference to multiple golf cart thefts that occurred at Mr. Golf Car at 310 Mills Road.

The thefts happened on Feb. 26 at around 1:40 a.m. Deputies say Bunyon frequents the Waynesboro area.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call the Criminal Investigation Division at (706) 554-6633 or Sheriff’s Office (706) 554-2133.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grayson Beveridge
Augusta National trespassing suspect blames incident on boredom
Tyone Lambert
Suspect arrested in late-night Augusta slaying; victim identified
A man was found dead on the side of Katie Lane in Trenton, South Carolina.
Officials identify body of man found in Trenton
Aiken father fights to get daughter back
Aiken dad rejoins daughter after losing her in unknown adoption
This was the scene Feb. 25, 2021, after a train derailment the night before in the area of...
Crews work to clean up after train derailment in Augusta

Latest News

How did our percent positive get cut in half? Explaining DHEC’s new method
How did our percent positive get cut in half? Explaining DHEC’s new method
Gainesville and Hall County authorities are on the scene of a plane crash near Memorial Park...
3 reported deaths in single-engine plane crash in Gainesville
8th grader stars on varsity team
8th grader stars on varsity team
Vaccine supply issues continue in CSRA
Vaccine supply issues continue in CSRA