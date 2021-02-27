Man from Waynesboro allegedly stole multiple golf carts

BURKE CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is wanted for allegedly stealing multiple golf carts from a business on Mills Road.

Deputies are looking for 42-year-old Luke Bunyon in reference to multiple golf cart thefts that occurred at Mr. Golf Car at 310 Mills Road.

The thefts happened on Feb. 26 at around 1:40 a.m. Deputies say Bunyon frequents the Waynesboro area.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call the Criminal Investigation Division at (706) 554-6633 or Sheriff’s Office (706) 554-2133.

