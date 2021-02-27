Advertisement

Lakeside's Bre Collins signs with SC State

By Mike Jakucionis
Published: Feb. 26, 2021
EVANS Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lakeside senior Breyanna Collins has had a busy senior year. In the past few months, Collins has balanced her senior year at Lakeside, a dual-enrollment with Augusta University, an internship, volunteering on the Jerrod Williams for District Attorney campaign, her high school softball season, club softball commitments, and a handful more.

That hard work has all paid off. Collins had already earned a Heisman scholarship for some of her other community contributions in November, and will now be playing DI softball at South Carolina state. Collins signed her letter of intent, surrounded by family, club coaches, and teammates. Collins says she has no plans to make her busy schedule any easier now that she knows where she’s going next.

”It definitely is. I mean I still have to work hard, but it’s a relief that I know I have somewhere to go to continue playing softball,” said Collins.

She’ll continue to play for the CSRA Yarddogs and honor plenty of other commitments. Collins is the first player from the Yarddogs to earn a DI scholarship. She plans to study biology at SC State and hopes to become an OBG/YN nurse and help deliver babies.

