Advertisement

Georgia lawmakers again seek to make college hazing a felony

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers are seeking to increase penalties for hazing, seeking to honor a Georgia teen who died from alcohol poisoning in 2017 at a Louisiana State University fraternity.

The Georgia Senate voted 47-0 Friday for Senate Bill 85, which would make forcing people to participate in hazing a felony when someone is seriously injured.

The measure is named for Max Gruver, who died during a hazing ritual at LSU. A Texas man was convicted of negligent homicide in Gruver’s death and Louisiana made hazing a felony.

The Georgia law would make hazing that resulted in injury or death a felony punishable by at least a year in prison.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grayson Beveridge
Augusta National trespassing suspect blames incident on boredom
Tyone Lambert
Suspect arrested in late-night Augusta slaying; victim identified
A man was found dead on the side of Katie Lane in Trenton, South Carolina.
Officials identify body of man found in Trenton
Aiken father fights to get daughter back
Aiken dad rejoins daughter after losing her in unknown adoption
This was the scene Feb. 25, 2021, after a train derailment the night before in the area of...
Crews work to clean up after train derailment in Augusta

Latest News

How did our percent positive get cut in half? Explaining DHEC’s new method
How did our percent positive get cut in half? Explaining DHEC’s new method
Georgia Senate passes bill to stop time changes
Gainesville and Hall County authorities are on the scene of a plane crash near Memorial Park...
3 reported deaths in single-engine plane crash in Gainesville
8th grader stars on varsity team
8th grader stars on varsity team