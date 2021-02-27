Georgia lawmakers again seek to make college hazing a felony

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers are seeking to increase penalties for hazing, seeking to honor a Georgia teen who died from alcohol poisoning in 2017 at a Louisiana State University fraternity.

The Georgia Senate voted 47-0 Friday for Senate Bill 85, which would make forcing people to participate in hazing a felony when someone is seriously injured.

The measure is named for Max Gruver, who died during a hazing ritual at LSU. A Texas man was convicted of negligent homicide in Gruver’s death and Louisiana made hazing a felony.

The Georgia law would make hazing that resulted in injury or death a felony punishable by at least a year in prison.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.