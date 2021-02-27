Fire crews respond to structure fire at Augusta mobile home park, one treated for smoke inhalation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Dispatch confirms they were called to 3073 Deans Bridge Road at Number One Mobile Home Park in response to a structure fire Saturday afternoon.

Augusta Fire & EMA says two adults and an infant were able to make it out before the flames consumed the home. They say all three were transported to the hospital as a precaution.

Richmond County Dispatch says they were being treated for possible smoke inhalation.

Augusta Fire crews worked to control a structure fire at Number One Mobile Home Park off Deans Bridge Road on Saturday. (WRDW/WAGT)

Fire officials say the damage to the home is severe enough that the three occupants have been displaced. Red Cross has been contacted to help.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Around 3:30 pm today, firefighters responded to the 3000 block of Deans Bridge Rd. to a mobile home fire.



News 12′s photojournalist on the scene says the right-most lane is blocked, but traffic is not backed up.

The call initially came in at 3:26 p.m. Saturday.

