Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Staying mostly dry this weekend with near record highs. Rain returns Monday.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures this morning varied from low to mid 40s north of I-20 to the low 50s south of the Augusta Metro. Winds will be light this morning before picking and turning out of the southwest between 5-10 MPH during the day.

A warm front will be lifting north of the region today which will usher in much warmer air to the CSRA. Temperatures will warm quickly this afternoon and most locations are expected to get within a few degrees of record highs. Highs for your Saturday will be in the low 80s. Dry conditions expected today with partly cloudy skies.

Near-record warmth anticipated this weekend with highs in the 80s.
Near-record warmth anticipated this weekend with highs in the 80s.(WRDW)

Sunday morning lows are expected to be warmer and stay close to 60. Isolated showers will be possible Sunday afternoon, but the majority of the area looks dry. Keep your outdoor plans and enjoy the warm temperatures. Highs will be very warm and reach the mid to low 80s in the afternoon. Winds will be a little breezy out of the southwest between 10-15 mph.

Higher rain chances are expected Monday with our next incoming front. Highs on Monday will be near 70. Rain totals are expected to be between 0.10-0.25″ Monday. Winds will be a little breezy out of the west-northwest between 8-15 mph.

Showers will be possible Tuesday into Wednesday next week with some long range guidance hinting at the possibility of more than an inch. Temperatures do look cooler by the middle of next week with highs in the low 60s Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

