City of Myrtle Beach to extend mask requirement, emergency declaration through March

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach will extend its emergency declaration for COVID-19 through the month of March, according to a statement from the city.

The city says Mayor Brenda Bethune will extend the order through March 31.

The declaration includes a mask requirement for residents and visitors in enclosed areas of areas including retail stores, pharmacies and other locations.

Retail, restaurant and accommodation staff must also wear masks when they are in public or are working with the public.

According to the city, failure to wear a mask is considered a civil infraction with a fine up to $100 upon conviction.

Officials said the emergency declaration is valid through March 31 and can be extended or rescinded as needed.

