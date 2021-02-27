3 reported deaths in single-engine plane crash in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities in Hall County are reporting a plane crash that has closed at least one road in the area as crews arrive.

The Hall County Fire Department and Gainesville fire personnel reported that an aircraft crashed near Memorial Park Drive just after 6:00 p.m.

A Cessna 182 single-engine plane was found to have crashed into a ravine just north of Memorial Drive. Officials say the plane took off from Gainesville, Georgia, enroute to Daytona Beach, Florida.

Fire crews said they found three people dead at the scene and the FAA confirmed that this matches flight records.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office will be handling the death investigation and the victims’ bodies were transported to the Hall County Coroner’s Office, according to officials.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says that Memorial Park Road at Cross Street is closed due to a single-engine plane crash. The department is urging drivers to find alternate routes.

****Road closure due to plane crash****** Memorial Park Road is closed from Memorial Park Place to Catalina Drive.... Posted by Hall County Sheriff's Office on Friday, February 26, 2021

Officials say four adults and one child in the surrounding area were also displaced due to fuel falling onto their home. They did not suffer any other injuries.

The FAA said it and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

