WNBA approves sale of Dream following pressure on Loeffler

ATLANTA (AP) - Real estate investor Larry Gottesdiener has been approved as the head of a new three-member ownership group of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream following pressure on former Sen. Kelly Loeffler to sell her share of the team.

Co-owner Mary Brock also sold her share of the team, which will remain in Atlanta. The three-member investor group also includes former Dream guard Renee Montgomery and Suzanne Abair, president of Gottesdiener’s firm.

Players around the league have called for Loeffler to sell her 49% stake in the Dream after she wrote a letter to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert over the summer objecting to the league’s initiatives to advocate for racial justice and the Black Lives Matter movement.

