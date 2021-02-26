Advertisement

WNBA approves sale of Dream following pressure on Loeffler

FILE-In this Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2011 file photo, Mary Brock, right, and Kelly Loeffler cheer...
FILE-In this Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2011 file photo, Mary Brock, right, and Kelly Loeffler cheer from their courtside seats as the Atlanta Dream basketball team plays in the second half of their WNBA basketball game, in Atlanta. Republican donor and financial services executive Loeffler tapped by Georgia governor Kemp for U.S. Senate seat as three-term Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson, who is stepping down because of health issues. (AP Photo/David Tulis, File)(GRAYDC)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) - Real estate investor Larry Gottesdiener has been approved as the head of a new three-member ownership group of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream following pressure on former Sen. Kelly Loeffler to sell her share of the team.

Co-owner Mary Brock also sold her share of the team, which will remain in Atlanta. The three-member investor group also includes former Dream guard Renee Montgomery and Suzanne Abair, president of Gottesdiener’s firm.

Players around the league have called for Loeffler to sell her 49% stake in the Dream after she wrote a letter to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert over the summer objecting to the league’s initiatives to advocate for racial justice and the Black Lives Matter movement.

