Why is litter so bad in South Carolina — and what’s being done about it?

AIKEN, S.C. - These days, South Carolina roads are looking rough. And while litter is a statewide problem, Aiken-area residents are working to address the issue.

Litter has always been a problem, but why do things look so much worse these days?

South Carolina Department of Transportation officials say folks are eating out more, and then tossing the bags and boxes.

“Eating out, there are just more disposable plates,” said Brittany Harriot of the agency. “Even masks and gloves, we’re finding.”

On top of that, cleanup crews from the Department of Corrections that you would normally see taking care of our roads and highways haven’t been out because of COVID-19 safety precautions.

“We’re not going to put them in harm’s way,” said Director Bryan Stirling. “We’re not going to put our officer, who would be in the van with them, in harm’s way ... that’s 220 inmates that are supposed to be out there cleaning, but we stopped everything back when COVID started.”

So with more litter being tossed, and fewer crews picking it up, what’s the solution?

“Right now, it’s daunting,” said Sarah Lyles of Palmetto Pride. “It’s a daunting task.”

Lyles said litter pickup is something that’s got to happen, “or we’re going to pay for it one way or another.”

When it comes to litter laws in South Carolina, leaders at Palmetto Pride say those are actually strong. They say what’s needed is more enforcement.

“We need more tickets being written,” Lyles said. “We have good enforcement officers, we just don’t have enough. We have about 100 for the state, and that’s just not enough.”

Aiken farm owner Stacie Simpkins agrees.

She says the litter is so bad, she has to clean up outside her fence line before she can mow.

She and Marianne Yost founded a nonprofit dedicated to tackling the problem in the Aiken area. They formed a Facebook group ( https://www.facebook.com/groups/449705456461802 ) and within a day or two had hundreds of members.

“You look at the ground and it’s covered with trash,” Simpkins said. “It really, truly is a statewide problem.”

She said she moved to the area in 2014, “and it’s getting progressively worse.”

She said officials have committed to putting up signs wo warn against littering.

In addition to enforcing anti-litter laws, it’s about changing the culture so people won’t litter, she says.

“It starts at home,” she said.

“Kids learn from their parents.”

That’s why one focus is the group is the schools. She hopes that if kids see their parents littering, they’ll speak out.

Another idea is having a competition between schools to see which kids can come up with the best design for a sign.

“At end of the day, it needs to be dealt with,” she said.

As volunteers and local/state leaders try to find ways to clean things up, the easiest way for all of us to improve the roadways is making sure they don’t get messy in the first place.

“Anywhere you go, they are probably going to have a trash can,” Lyles said. “There’s just no reason to litter.”

From reports by WIS and WARDW/WAGT