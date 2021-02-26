What happened to Tommy Hoover? 68-year-old’s body found yesterday in Trenton

TRENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s quiet here on Katie Lane. Police lights are gone, and crime scene tape cleared. But despite the stillness, the hearts of people are still aching.

Everyone is wondering, what happened to Tommy Hoover?

And friends of the 68-year-old from North Augusta say they just want answers.

“I couldn’t understand why he had passed away.”

The family told investigators that after his disappearance, his phone cut off, his bank accounts were emptied, and he never showed up for work.

“He was a very responsible person. He was my coworker in the nightclubs, he never missed a night. He was always there,” David Young, a friend and former coworker of Hoover, said.

According to reports, Hoover told his family he was going to visit a friend. That friend told police the two of them got into an argument, and Hoover left.

He also says he saw Hoover driving down Augusta Road toward Aiken on Saturday afternoon.

Six days later, someone who lives nearby on Katie Lane found Hoover’s body on the side of the road, near a trash pile, and covered by a tarp.

“And it did not make me feel very comfortable because it would lead me to believe that something’s not right,” Young said.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office believes his body was there for a few days.

Friends are now left questioning, what got him here in the first place?

And as of now, the sheriff’s office and Aiken County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident as a suspicious death.

Hoover’s body was autopsied today. The cause and manner of his death will be pending a toxicology analysis, the coroner tells us.

And friends remain hopeful it might shed some light on what happened to Tommy. But until then, what happened on the stretch of Katie Lane remains a mystery for now.

We will keep you updated here as more details emerge.

If you have information about what happened to Hoover, you can call the sheriff’s office at (803) 642-1761. You can remain anonymous.

