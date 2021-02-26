Vaccine updates: Local school officials glad to get teachers on list for shots

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local school superintendents are happy with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to open COVID-19 vaccinations to child care workers and K-12 school employees .

Augusta University Health is working on plans to get the educators vaccinated.

“We are currently in discussions with local boards of education to determine how AU Health may best support the community in the effort to get school employees vaccinated. As soon as they are finalized we will announce the details of these efforts,” the hospital system said in a statement.

Columbia County School System Superintendent Dr. Sandra Carraway said district officials are glad educators will be able to get shots as soon as March 8.

“We are very excited and thankful to know that COVID-19 vaccines for our employees are coming very soon,” she said in a statement.

“To date, approximately 1,750 employees have expressed a desire to receive the vaccination, and we will work with local medical professionals to provide them as soon as possible.”

Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw, superintendent of the Richmond County School System, was excited, as well.

“This pandemic has reminded us all of the significance of teachers and schools as invaluable parts of our community. As Georgia prepares to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to teachers and school staff beginning March 8, the Richmond County School System will work closely with its partners in public health and local health providers to support our teachers and staff who would like to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” he said in a statement. “All our teachers want to be in classrooms supporting their students safely. Although we have a long way to go until normalcy is restored to our schools, Governor Kemp expanding eligibility to school personnel for the vaccine is a giant step toward getting us there.”

AU Health said it “committed to providing COVID-19 vaccination to the community for those that are eligible.”

In addition to educators, Kemp announced Thursday that adults with intellectual disabilities and their caregivers and parents of children with complex medical conditions will be eligible.

Kemp said he’ll expand eligibility later in March to more people with high-risk health conditions.

Kemp followed the announcement with a call for all local school districts to reopen for face-to-face instruction five days a week, although the governor said he wouldn’t order it.

Also in the news ...

The Food and Drug Administration is making it easier for clinics to move and store one of the approved COVID-19 vaccines. The agency says that after more research, it’s learned the Pfizer vaccine can now be stored at standard freezer temperatures for up to two weeks. Before, it was recommended doses be stored at super-cold temperatures, around minus-76. This move should make it easier for smaller clinics to access the vaccine.

Now that they’ve gotten their COVID-19 shots, former president Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, are back doing one of their favorite things: going to church. Their Baptist church in Plains says the couple has attended service in-person the past two Sundays. However, Mr. Carter hasn’t yet returned to teaching Sunday school.

A new COVID-19 testing site is open in North Augusta — and you don’t need an appointment. It’s at the Riverview Park activities center. The drive-thru site is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The site uses a saliva test,. So you shouldn’t eat or drink within 30 minutes before getting tested.

