South Carolina lawmaker says Trump can be buried at state Capitol

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A South Carolina Republican lawmaker says he is filing a bill that would allow former President Donald Trump to buried on the grounds of the state Capitol if Trump is banned from being buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

Rep. RJ May, who represents Lexington County, said his bill is in response to a bill in the U.S. House sponsored by a Democrat banning twice impeached presidents from being buried at the national cemetery.

That bill, the “No Glory for Hate Act,” was introduced by Rep. Linda Sanchez of California and co-sponsored by 13 U.S. House Democrats. The bill would also mandate that no federal funds could be used to create or display any monument, symbol or statue that commemorates any former president that has been twice impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives.

In addition to this, if passed, the bill bars federal funds to be used to “name, designate, or redesignate a Federal building or Federal land after, or in commemoration of” a president who has been impeached twice.

Trump is the only president to be impeached twice.

May’s proposed bill only applies to twice acquitted presidents — the U.S. Senate refused to convict Trump both times the House impeached him.

May’s bill was not listed among the introduced bills Thursday in the House. The South Carolina Statehouse website does not list such a bill as having been filed so far.

From reports by WCSC, WLBT and The Associated Press