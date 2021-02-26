Advertisement

South Carolina lawmaker says Trump can be buried at state Capitol

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2021, file photo President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally...
FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2021, file photo President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally for Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue at Dalton Regional Airport in Dalton, Ga((AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File))
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A South Carolina Republican lawmaker says he is filing a bill that would allow former President Donald Trump to buried on the grounds of the state Capitol if Trump is banned from being buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

Rep. RJ May, who represents Lexington County, said his bill is in response to a bill in the U.S. House sponsored by a Democrat banning twice impeached presidents from being buried at the national cemetery.

That bill, the “No Glory for Hate Act,” was introduced by Rep. Linda Sanchez of California and co-sponsored by 13 U.S. House Democrats. The bill would also mandate that no federal funds could be used to create or display any monument, symbol or statue that commemorates any former president that has been twice impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives.

In addition to this, if passed, the bill bars federal funds to be used to “name, designate, or redesignate a Federal building or Federal land after, or in commemoration of” a president who has been impeached twice.

Trump is the only president to be impeached twice.

May’s proposed bill only applies to twice acquitted presidents — the U.S. Senate refused to convict Trump both times the House impeached him.

May’s bill was not listed among the introduced bills Thursday in the House. The South Carolina Statehouse website does not list such a bill as having been filed so far.

MORE COVERAGE:

From reports by WCSC, WLBT and The Associated Press

Most Read

Tyone Lambert
Suspect arrested in late-night Augusta slaying; victim identified
Grayson Beveridge
Augusta National trespassing suspect blames incident on boredom
A man was found dead on the side of Katie Lane in Trenton, South Carolina.
Officials identify body of man found in Trenton
Aiken father fights to get daughter back
Aiken dad rejoins daughter after losing her in unknown adoption
This was the scene Feb. 25, 2021, after a train derailment the night before in the area of...
Crews work to clean up after train derailment in Augusta

Latest News

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster
S.C. governor to allow later alcohol sales, lift restrictions on gatherings
Georgia broke records in early voting.
Georgians play a role as Democrats launch bid to overhaul U.S. election laws
Gavel
Local voting violation cases are sent to Ga. prosecutors
Shower Risk
Anthony's Full Noon Forecast: 2/26/21