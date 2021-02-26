Advertisement

Simpson, Fitzpatrick lead WGC; Johnson, DeChambeau struggle

Webb Simpson plays his stroke from the No. 2 tee during Round 1 of the Masters at Augusta...
Webb Simpson plays his stroke from the No. 2 tee during Round 1 of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Thursday, November 12, 2020.(Hunter Martin | Hunter Martin/Augusta National)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 12:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) - Webb Simpson ran off three straight late birdies for a share of the lead Thursday in the Workday Championship. Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau ran up some big numbers.

Simpson matched Matthew Fitzpatrick with a 6-under 66 at The Concession in the World Golf Championships event moved from Mexico to Florida because of COVID-19 circumstances.

Brooks Koepka was a stroke back with Billy Horschel, Sergio Garcia and Kevin Kisner. Second-ranked Jon Rahm bogeyed the final hole late in the afternoon for a 68.

The top-ranked Johnson had two double bogeys in a 77. DeChambeau and Bubba Watson also shot 77, with DeChambeau making a triple bogey on the par-4 16th.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyone Lambert
Suspect arrested in late-night Augusta slaying; victim identified
Aiken father fights to get daughter back
Aiken dad rejoins daughter after losing her in unknown adoption
This was the scene Feb. 25, 2021, after a train derailment the night before in the area of...
Crews work to clean up after train derailment in Augusta
One injured in trail derailment accident on Glass Factory Avenue
Two trains collide, cars derail in accident on Glass Factory Avenue
From left: Tyrone Scott, 34, and Salena Scott, 21
Local couple arrested in murder of their 1-year-old child

Latest News

Junior Jadynt Stephens blocks teammate Devin Story during a practice scrimmage.
Knights still confident after close call in first round
Howard’s 27 lifts No. 19 Kentucky women over No. 17 Georgia
No. 5 South Carolina wins 13th straight over Ole Miss, 68-43
NCAA hands South Carolina 2-year probation for ex-assistant