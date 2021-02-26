Simpson, Fitzpatrick lead WGC; Johnson, DeChambeau struggle

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) - Webb Simpson ran off three straight late birdies for a share of the lead Thursday in the Workday Championship. Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau ran up some big numbers.

Simpson matched Matthew Fitzpatrick with a 6-under 66 at The Concession in the World Golf Championships event moved from Mexico to Florida because of COVID-19 circumstances.

Brooks Koepka was a stroke back with Billy Horschel, Sergio Garcia and Kevin Kisner. Second-ranked Jon Rahm bogeyed the final hole late in the afternoon for a 68.

The top-ranked Johnson had two double bogeys in a 77. DeChambeau and Bubba Watson also shot 77, with DeChambeau making a triple bogey on the par-4 16th.

