S.C. Capitol roundup: lawmakers to limit emergency powers of the governor

COLUMBIA, Ga. (AP) - The House has given key approval to a bill that would make sure lawmakers have a chance to change or end a prolonged state of emergency issued by the governor.

The House adopted the proposal by a 109-3 vote Thursday. After one more routine vote, the bill will be sent to the Senate.

The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed problems with South Carolina’s laws allowing governors to declare emergencies The House bill would allow the General Assembly to weigh in within 30 days. If they don’t meet, the emergency declaration would last as long as the governor wishes.

South Carolina delays 5-year minimum for stealing packages

A small group of lawmakers has decided to postpone voting on a proposal to create a new law specifically to handle people stealing packages from porches.

The decision came even after the chief supporter admitted a five-year minimum prison sentence was a bit harsh.

Instead, Democratic state Rep. Cezar McKnight suggested a range from probation to 15 years for anyone convicted of violating his proposed “Defense Against Porch Pirates Act.”

Theft is already a crime, but McKnight says passing the new law would emphasize how stealing from a porch violates the sanctity of a home.

McKnight has called for package theft to be upgraded to a felony rather than petty larceny.

The Williamsburg County Democrat said in 2018 when he pre-filed a similar bill that the problem of “porch pirates” is only getting worse as more people are shopping on the internet and having things delivered.

Other lawmakers say they would like more time to discuss the bill in a House subcommittee.

Senate passes COVID liability protection bill

A bill that would prevent lawsuits against businesses and other groups by people who contract COVID-19 has passed the South Carolina Senate.

The bill was approved with a 40-3 vote on Thursday. It now goes to the House. The proposal protects businesses from COVID-19 lawsuits as long as state and federal guidelines toward preventing the spread of the disease are followed.

Opponents of the bill say existing laws could handle the problem and pointed out there is just one lawsuit pending in state court where someone blames a business for their illness.

Proposal to stop electing superintendent returns

Some lawmakers want to give South Carolina voters another chance to decide if they elect the education superintendent less than three years after they rejected the idea.

A proposal that would put a constitutional amendment on the ballot to decide if the state’s top education official is elected or appointed by the governor passed a House subcommittee Thursday.

A similar amendment was on the November 2018 ballot, and 60 percent of voters decided to keep electing the superintendent. Current Education Superintendent Molly Spearman supported the 2018 amendment, but the respect for her work before and during the pandemic may be part of the reluctance to give the governor extra power.

The proposal now moves to the full House Judiciary Committee.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.