Pedestrian struck at Tobacco Rd, Windsor Spring in Augusta

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pedestrian has been struck at the intersection of Tobacco Road and Windsor Spring Road.

Richmond County dispatch says the call came in at 5:24 p.m. We do not know the extent of the injuries at this time.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

We have a News 12 crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as they develop.

