Knights still confident after close call in first round

By Mike Jakucionis
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The second round of the Georgia basketball playoffs are here. There are going to be upsets in just about any tournament, and the top seeded Evans Knights nearly fell in the first round. A final push in the last 5 minutes kept Evans alive, though the team never felt threatened.

That’s not to say the Knights felt their performance against Effingham was perfect. Juniors Devin Story and Jadynt Stephens agreed the team needed to start faster and play the Knight’s signature form of basketball: pass heavy offense with lockdown defense. Down 13 with less than 6 minutes to go, the Knights did succeed in making sure the time didn’t add any extra pressure.

“It’s not over until there’s 0 seconds on the clock. Six minutes is a lot of time to comeback, and that’s what we did. Pushed ourselves harder to get the bag. We’re made to win, came up with the win,” said Stephens.

”They’re fighters. There’s no doubt about that. They never give up,” said Head Coach Kevin Kenny. “And they don’t panic. That’s the biggest thing. We know we’re a good team, they know they’re good and what they’re capable of doing. And if they get behind, they just don’t panic.”

Evans plays again on Saturday against Tucker, who knocked them out of the state tournament in 2019. Seniors Brasen James and Josh Mincey both played on the 2019 squad, and Kenny added this game is one the Knights will be thinking a lot about. There’s been plenty of talent that’s come through James’ time with the Knights, though he’s a firm believer that this squad can do anything.

”This is probably one of the best teams I’ve ever been on. so really I’m confident in this team and we could be down by 20 with 2 minutes left and I’m confident we could come back.”

The Knights and Tigers tip off at 5pm on Saturday in Evans. Attendance is still limited to family members only.

