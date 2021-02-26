Human remains of man found off road in Trenton, S.C.
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TRENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was found dead on the side of Katie Lane in Trenton, South Carolina.
Aiken County deputies responded to a call around 5:28 p.m. in reference to reports of a found deceased person.
When deputies arrived on scene, the 9-1-1 caller, took them to a location on Katie Lane, between Sunny Brook and Wiggins Way, where the human remains were found near a trash pile.
Deputies say the remains were of a white male.
Investigators and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office were called to scene to investigate this suspicious death.
Details remain limited at this time.
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.