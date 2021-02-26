Advertisement

Howard’s 27 lifts No. 19 Kentucky women over No. 17 Georgia

(WCTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - Rhyne Howard scored 27 points, hitting all four of her 3-pointers, and No. 19 Kentucky defeated No. 17 Georgia 62-58.

A 17-3 run to close the first half gave the Wildcats a 34-24 lead but the Bulldogs recovered and stayed in the game. However, Georgia didn’t commit their first foul of the fourth quarter until 1:22 remained. Finally, at 9.1 seconds Tatyana Wyatt made two free throws for Kentucky.

Jordan Iasaacs made three from the line for Georgia with 5.7 seconds but a free throw by Chasity Patterson at 4.3 seconds secured the win. Jenna Staiti led Georgia, which had won four straight, with 16 points.

