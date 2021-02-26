Here’s what was found in South Carolina 1858 time capsule

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Archaeologists have pulled four items from a time capsule that lay buried at the base of the former monument to John C. Calhoun.

The items include what remains of a cannonball believed to have come from the Battle of Sullivan’s Island and three tin containers.

The smallest of the containers may contain a lock of hair from Calhoun himself.

But archaeologists said the largest of the tin containers appeared to be soldered shut. Rust stains and corrosion, believed to have come from the cannonball, may also make opening the tin containers a challenge.

The next step would be to carefully determine the safest way to cut through the soldering and corrosion to open the containers without causing damage the contents inside. Until that happens, there is no way to know the condition of the contents.

Crews made the long-awaited discovery on Jan. 23 as they continued the cleanup of the area where the monument to the former statesman stood for 124 years.

Historians say the capsule was originally buried in 1858, eight years after Calhoun died. But it was moved twice, ending up in its final resting place at the base of the statue.

Experts expected the time capsule to contain a variety items that could include an iron cannonball, various tin boxes that contain paper and a lock of Calhoun’s hair. There may also be textiles and a banner carried in Calhoun’s funeral procession.

