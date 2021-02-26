Advertisement

Georgia’s senators join in effort to honor John Lewis

John Lewis
John Lewis
By Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Less than a week after the birthday of John Lewis, Washington is honoring the late congressman.

Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are teaming up with Sen. Mitt Romney to introduce legislation in Lewis’ honor.

It honors the civil rights icon’s life and legacy, recognizing his “towering achievements in the nonviolent struggle for civil rights.”

MORE | Stacey Abrams funded group that pushed election disinformation, report says

Georgia Congresswoman and Lewis’ successor Nikema Williams is also introducing companion legislation in the House.

Earlier this week, Warnock announced he and Ossoff are co-sponsoring another bill, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

He says it would fight state legislation proposed in Georgia that would make it harder for people to vote.

Senate Bill 67, which passed the Georgia Senate 35-18 on Tuesday, would require a voter share their driver’s license or other identification number when applying for a ballot. The numbers would replace signature verification, which was attacked by former President Donald Trump and others following Trump’s November loss in Georgia.

It’s one of several voting measures the Augusta Commission unanimously voted to oppose.

