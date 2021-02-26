Georgians play a role as Democrats launch bid to overhaul U.S. election laws

WASHINGTON - Stacey Abrams, the former Democratic gubernatorial nominee whose voting rights work helped make Georgia a swing state, is exhorting Congress to reject “outright lies” that have historically restricted access to the ballot.

Her remarks before a House committee on Thursday came as Democrats began their push for a sweeping overhaul of U.S. election and ethics laws.

Democrats feel a sense of urgency to move on the legislation ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, when their narrow majorities in the House and Senate will be at risk.

Republicans say it would be a massive federal intrusion into state elections.

Among the efforts is the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, co-sponsored by Georgia Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, Democrats who unseated two incumbent Republican senators from Georgia.

Warnock says the bill would fight state legislation proposed in Georgia that would make it harder for people to vote.

Senate Bill 67, which passed the Georgia Senate 35-18 on Tuesday, would require a voter share their driver’s license or other identification number when applying for a ballot. The numbers would replace signature verification, which was attacked by former President Donald Trump and others after Donald Trump’s November loss in Georgia’s presidential vote.

SB 67 is one of several voting measures the Augusta Commission unanimously voted to oppose .

