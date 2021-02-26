DHEC launches pilot program to bring vaccine to homebound residents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Some people in South Carolina who are homebound will have a way to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Thursday it has partnered with Agape Care Group to help bring vaccines to those who homebound and eligible for the vaccine.

The program is just being offered in Hampton and Jasper counties at this point.

“While this program is starting small and is taking place in just two counties, we will learn from this initial roll out and will be able to adapt and expand this service. We’re planning to onboard additional partners and are hoping to have a statewide program in place by April,” said Senior Deputy for Public Health Nick Davidson.

Hampton and Jasper counties were selected due to their high rate of homebound and hospice patients in rural areas. There are about 170 homebound people in Hampton County and about 200 in Jasper County.

The homebound individual and their live-in caregiver will be able to get their shots of the Moderna vaccine.

Homebound residents who are eligible for the vaccine should call DHEC’s Vaccine Information Line at 866-365-8110 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. The resident will provide their name, date of birth and address to the call operator who will then give the information to Agape Care.

Agape Care will be in touch with the resident in a few days to schedule the appointment.

After the appointment is scheduled, a registered nurse or licensed practical nurse will visit the home and administer the shot. The nurse will stay for 15 minutes to monitor for any allergic reaction, which is standard protocol. The nurses will return 28 days later to administer the second shot.

It’s estimated that it will take two weeks for the homebound people in the two counties to receive heir first shot.

