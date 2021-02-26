Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We are only expecting a few isolated showers for the rest of this evening into tonight. Skies will stay mostly to partly cloudy towards daybreak Saturday. Saturday morning low temperatures will vary from the mid 40s north to the mid 50s south. Winds will be light out of the north-northeast overnight.

The weekend is looking toasty for the end of February with highs in the 80s. (WRDW)

A warm front will be lifting north of the region during the day Saturday, which will usher in much warmer air to the CSRA. Temperatures will warm quickly Saturday and most locations are expected to get within a few degrees of record highs. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s. Dry conditions expected Saturday with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-12 mph during the day.

Sunday morning lows are expected to be warmer and stay close to 60. Isolated showers will be possible Sunday afternoon, but the majority of the area looks dry. Keep your outdoor plans and enjoy the warm temperatures. Highs will be very warm and reach the mid to low 80s in the afternoon. Winds will be a little breezy out of the southwest between 10-15 mph.

Higher rain chances are expected Monday with our next incoming front. Highs on Monday will be near 70. Rain totals are expected to be between 0.10-0.25″ Monday. Winds will be a little breezy out of the west-northwest between 8-15 mph.

Showers will be possible Tuesday into Wednesday next week with some long range guidance hinting at the possibility of more than an inch. Temperatures do look cooler by the middle of next week with highs in the low 60s Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.